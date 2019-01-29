GEN-Y: Beware the unstoppable force of robots

A GIANT robotic arm whirs to life, speeding towards the target. Its arm extends out to take hold of its prize, dropping into the hands of a man in a white coat.

Am I watching the work of some robot overlords?

No, I have walked into the humble surrounds of a modern-day chemist, complete with a state-of-the-art medicine dispensing robot, the Rowa Zmax.

I must admit that when I walked in to the chemist at Coffs Harbour Medical Campus, I was transfixed. The live stream of this robot going about its business, reorganising medicines and dispensing pills was great. I even imagined myself coming down to the chemist at weekends to relax and enjoy its hypnotic movement.

However on reflection it occurred to me there was something unnerving about this robot.

Automation is in some ways an unstoppable force, with driver-less cars, automatic checkouts and web check-in facilities for domestic flights showing that integration of technology can make services more efficient and reduce costs.

However I wonder whether we are sleepwalking into a society where automation for economic reasons has led to decreased employment opportunities for generations to come.

While not wanting to sound like an anti-tech, robot-apocalypse conspiracist with a saucepan on my head (no disrespect to that community), there is rising concern that automation will lead to greater income inequality.

This is largely due to predictions that automation will disproportionately affect those in industries with lower pay. And importantly, many jobs that allow young people to gain experience in the workforce have the potential to be affected.

Think of having your pizza delivered by drone instead of a teenager in a beat-up Corolla?

There is no better example of an industry that can be revolutionised by automation than transport and logistics. The development of the driver-less car and truck will ensure people and goods will be transported further and faster simply because robots don't need to sleep.

While jobs becoming obsolete due to technology is not a new thing, the scale of automation today is concerning. There probably aren't many of us who knew an elevator operator or bowling alley pin-setter but we have likely met a driver or accountant.

My sister's first job was in a chemist and it's sad to think that a new generation of kids might not have the same opportunities to gain skills and develop their work ethic.

On the other hand, when I was 16 and working at Coles there were plenty of times I wished for a robot revolution to sweep across the nation and send me home.