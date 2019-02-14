GEN-Y: Do we really need to add to population?

DECISIONS: One in three women under 30, involved in environmental groups are reconsidering have kids because of climate change.

DECISIONS: One in three women under 30, involved in environmental groups are reconsidering have kids because of climate change. shironosov

AT 23, I have finally reached the age where engagements, weddings and baby announcements are the norm and no longer shocking gossip.

But while my friends try to pick who will be next to settle down and start making babies, my own life plan doesn't quite look the same.

Growing up I never wanted kids, despite friends, family and nosy strangers reminding me "there's still time, you will change your mind” on a regular basis.

As I get older, the idea of having children has grown on me, and while it won't be happening any time soon, it's a possibility I am considering.

There is just one major factor standing in the way.

Bringing another child into a world that is heading towards overpopulation and the prolific, irreversible destruction of resources seems irresponsible, selfish and utterly terrifying.

And it turns out I'm not alone.

A survey recently found one in three women under 30 involved in environmental groups is reconsidering starting a family because of the worrying effects of climate change.

Twenty-two per cent of women 30-39 are also questioning whether having kids is the best decision for them.

More than 6500 women were involved in the survey conducted by the Australian Conservation Foundation and climate action group One Million Women.

The survey focused on women because we will be disproportionately affected by climate change, and more likely to recognise it than our male counterparts, according to a report released by the UN last year.

It is important to remember that while 80 per cent of people displaced by climate change are women, the majority of them are not middle-class, white women living in a developed country.

However, that doesn't stop a niggling concern that I dwell on every time I see another record-breaking heatwave or natural disaster.

The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned us last year that if dire action was not taken to combat climate change within the next 12 years we would wave goodbye to 90 per cent of the Great Barrier Reef and welcome an ice-free Arctic once a decade, rather than once a century.

That is not to mention the flow-on social and economic costs of more floods, more bushfires and more drought all brought on by climate change, according to the Climate Council's most recent report.

The report found that extreme weather events had been increasing since the 1980s around the world.

It may seem redundant to take into account a factor that as an individual, I barely have any influence over, but ignoring it would only be to my detriment - and that of my potential child.

For young women, like me, who will be thinking about starting a family in the next 10 years, what happens with climate policy in our country now is imperative.

The biggest considerations for my parents in having children was ensuring financial and emotional stability.

For my generation the added pressure of a stable climate and a world that can cater for all of us is in the forefront.