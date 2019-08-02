GEN Y:Finding the balance in high school stress

IT IS unbelievable that these 13years of schooling are so close to being over.

For Year 12 students this is our last term in high school ever, excluding those dreaded exams next term that we call HSC.

We experience a few weeks of normal schooling, sit through trials, experience a few more weeks of disturbed schooling and graduation, and then they push us out into the real world.

Therefore it can be assumed our life is going to be completely taken over by studying for the next few months, however some of us (including me) still don't know how to study.

Studying seems to be something that isn't by the book, ironically. It seems to change for every person and perhaps that is why some of us feel as though we haven't "figured it out”.

Every student absorbs and exudes information differently, and that's why having a whole system of schooling depending on an exam setting could be slightly unsuited to particular individuals.

Most of us are simply going to have to attempt to teach ourselves a study plan and some time-management strategies and just deal with it.

For example, something that might work for others is studying for an hour, doing an activity you enjoy for an hour and then studying for another hour.

Adding this onto a six-hour school day and casual work could feel excessively stressful, but this is the amount of work a Year 12 student seemingly needs so they can achieve at least decent marks in the HSC.

Albeit, as a student you also don't want to lose yourself in the midst of exams as, ultimately, no social time can be detrimental to a young human's functionality.

So, even though studying and these last few months are extremely important to Year 12 students, so is living in the moment.

After all, this is the last year of our high school life and the majority of us are probably never to be seen again in this town.

The majority of the peers we spent the past six years with we may never see again and we will all move on into adulthood in one way or another.

It may be scary to say goodbye to the structure and surety of school, but it is also extremely exciting to step into reality.

No-one gets a practice run of reality.

Much like the HSC, we don't get another go at this and although it may seem like it, getting it right isn't the end-all, be-all.