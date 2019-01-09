GEN-Z: Bikini's, private areas and body hair

Not the bikini bottom in question (it was skimpier) but you get the idea.

A BIKINI described as a "clit hammock” has started the debate and meme of a lifetime.

With a simple glance you see a model doing her thing, just sitting on a chair, modelling a bikini, for an Australian boutique. But the bikini bottoms have caused people to gawk and be like "huh?”.

It has has more than 150,000 shares across social media, countless media articles and women commenting wondering how their vaginas, vulvas and pubic regions are meant to fit properly in the said bikini bottoms. The fashion item in question is called the "Haymen Bikini” and the image has gone viral. Naturally concerned Facebookers had a field day with comments... brace yourself.

"Man my vagina would eat these up... if you're happy and you know it clap your flaps.”

"Ok so anyone know where I can buy a new vagina??? After seeing this I think mine might be broken.”

"I had a less intrusive smear test (than that bikini) today.”

"Hmm, nice clit hammock. Sell anything for women with vaginas?”

But high-cut bikinis are not a new thing. Remember Madonna's Hung Up video with her pink leotard or the Call On Me music video by Eric Prydz.

Fashion is just doing a full loop like it always does, so why has this bikini hit a nerve?

The bottoms cater for a very specific body type, which the comments believe is a neat and tidy vaginal area.

But could seeing these body types in ad campaigns, social media and in porn be the reason for the rising numbers of girls (below 18) wanting to surgically change themselves?

Also, with small, high-cut bikinis you have to remove all pubic hair.

It would be completely unheard of, to buy a high-cut bikini, and wear it any other way.

I think seeing women in ad campaigns completely hairless, we get used to the female figure without hair.

If you don't see women represented in the media or in public with body hair, why would we feel comfortable with having body hair ourselves. Body hair is naturally occurring in both sexes but women feel obliged to remove it.

Some women are taking a stand against hair taboo.

Campaigns such as Januhairy, started by a 21-year-old university student, take on stereotypes for body hair, and encourage women to grow their hair and don't shave in January.

Campaigns like this are important and show body hair is normal, and the only thing disgusting about hair is the way we think about it.

But if you have body hair or not, that should be your own choice not somebody else's.

It's only a bikini but the reaction from Facebookers shows if they don't like it, they'll will mock you and turn you into a meme.