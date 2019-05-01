GEN-Z: Life outside the classroom

THE endgame of high school, I suppose, is ultimate reign of independence for us students, or this is what we're persuaded to believe.

After what now feels like years of being baby-fed, perhaps we are starting to get a small taste of an independent reality.

Alongside owning the responsibility of applying to early entries for universities and preparing ourselves for the dreaded end of high school, the majority of us are catching a glimpse of what it's like to fend for ourselves in the big wide world.

We get a taste of adult responsibilities, such as being responsible for groceries or for a car and the maintenance that comes along with it.

Needing to understand how to service and upkeep your car is crucial to smooth sailing when getting from A to Z.

It's a scary thought that you are in control of whether it continues transporting you even when how it functions could be completely unknown to some individuals.

These sorts of responsibilities can be a big change in the dynamic of adolescence and how it develops eventually into adult life.

I think these gradual changes are what cause the ultimate stress for teenagers leaving high school on top of achieving an exam rank that supposedly determines our future.

It is difficult to imagine that there is a life outside of a six-hour day in an education system once you've been in there for 13 years.

It may be exciting to discover that sort of life so soon but it's terrifying to know we've never come close to it until now.

There is so much independence to learn how to cope with, but does it really just come with being an adult?

Many teenagers have been experiencing almost full independence for years before finishing high school due to different circumstances.

As someone who has had the privilege of being fairly looked after in their teen years, it is crazy to think there are people who haven't been.

Luckily in this country, kids who have been dependent are generally able to gain the support and aid they need.

The education system helps with this and almost acts as a safety barrier to the outside world for all students.

Now we are almost out, it feels alien to start worrying about responsibilities we didn't have before and I have a concern that the rumours of it never getting simpler are true.