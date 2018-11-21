GEN-Z: Marriage isn't the be all and end all

AS A very single 21-year-old woman, I have grown up in a society where marriage isn't the be all and end all.

I always ponder if I would want to get married and if it's really necessary to be married in modern society.

Marriage had its origin as a way of gaining family alliances, power, status and money. It was seen as a strategic alliance between families, with the bride and groom unlikely to have a say in the matter.

In the past the wife's job was to stay at home, be a home maker, clean and produce hundreds of babies, and serve her husband.

But with social change, women previously treated as objects and trophies were acknowledged as people, and this changed marriage.

When I started primary school most parents were still together but near the end of Year 6 many parents decided to call it quits.

As I reached high school more and more parents began to split up and many kids lived going house to house weekly.

Now in my 20s I've realised it's more common to have split-up parents than married parents, but this isn't a surprise as nearly one in three marriages ends in divorce in Australia.

According to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2016 there were 118,401 marriages registered and 46,604 divorces granted in Australia.

But in Australia, the average age for first-time marriage is 29.9 for women and 31.9 for men, which shocked me.

Our generation has watched dysfunctional relationships and break-ups become the norm but millenials are still getting married.

It doesn't make sense: we have experienced what happens with break-ups but more we are stilling getting married.

Maybe it's because our generation takes marriage more seriously as we have experienced the breakdown of our parents and close friends' relationships first-hand.

A friend of mine in her 20s, who has been in a relationship for three years, said she wouldn't want marriage any time soon but felt it was the natural progression for a relationship for the security and partner rights that come with it in case something happens.

Another in her 20s, who has been with her partner for two years, said she wanted to get married so she could celebrate her love with her partner.

It's human nature to want to settle down and enjoy your life with another person.

If there was the perfect candidate to want marriage, that should be me.

I grew up in a nuclear family and my parents just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. However being married isn't at the top of my bucket list, much to my mum's dismay.

I don't dream about meeting my "soul mate” or pushing myself to meet another human; it just has never appealed to me.

With the rise in technology I was able learn about the world and what is out there for me.

I know there is a whole other world of experiences out there waiting to be had.

I feel this has swayed me from wanting to be in a serious relationship.

I want to travel and have a successful career before settling down and having children.

I'm not saying you can't have both, but for me I know I can't have my cake and eat it too.