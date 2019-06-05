GEN Z: Rejecting climate for change hard to take

IT'S difficult to comprehend when something goes so horribly wrong and you truly didn't think that it could.

What left me in this sort of shock, is the federal election that was held and the results of it.

Clearly, I won't delve into detail of my opinion of the election but I will express the utter disbelief my generation especially will be feeling.

Recently, it could be made very clear that my generation are trying hard to make the struggle with the environment well-known and a crucial matter in the realm of politics.

With the School March for Climate which happened nationally and that I personally partook in, I thought it would've influenced the manner of the elections.

I thought a movement that big would surely sway the minds of others, considering that ultimately, it's us that are going to be impacted by these decisions.

Perhaps after a few years, the state of the earth will become so fatal that the ideology of the current leaders won't be so nonchalant.

If that's what it takes, won't it be too late?

The voting system itself could be partially to blame for the unfortunate results, as the local member could have completely different ideals to the federal party.

Although, we can't blame the system for every societal problem, as we tend to do that quite often.

We could blame the uneducated, "climate change doesn't exist”, minds of those who didn't vote for the future of our earth.

Or the fact that environmental damage is still not taking priority in national politics, even after countless warnings from scientists and environmental activists.

Perhaps what makes the results of the election so confronting is that Australia can take such pride in our natural landmarks and the geological beauty of our country, but then resolve to undermine the amount of care it deserves.

It seems as if we think some higher power is going to come and halt the destruction that we are inducing to our earth.

I suppose the government is meant to be that higher power but it appears clear that they are not going to help nor do they care enough to help.

Why do we rely on them so heavily if they were one of the catalysts to the ruination of our globe?

It may be unfair to condemn modern authority as I'm sure the problem originated hundreds of years ago, but we now have the power to stop it and as part of this generation, I hoped we had a bigger influence over these decisions.

I refuse to believe that it is too late and that the politicians are ignoring young individual's valid concern for our dying planet.