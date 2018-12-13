GEN-Z: Should we cut meat out of our diets?

WHEN A friend asked me if I would be able to kill the meat with my bare hands I was consuming, it stumped me.

The debate about veganism has never personally impacted me. Most vegans I know aren't very vocal and my meat-eating friends are the same.

Besides anything with dairy in it - I'm lactose intolerant - I eat nearly anything.

But the more and more I thought about if I could slaughter an animal, I realised no, I would not be able to kill the animals I was consuming.

If I can't kill the meat I consume daily, is it wrong for me to eat it then?

You can see this growing interest in veganism all around us. From the explosion of dairy-free milk alternatives on supermarket shelves, something which was recently regarded as a radical lifestyle choice is slowly moving into the mainstream.

With the rise of the internet, people are able to share their journeys with veganism, or vent their thoughts on veganism. Documentaries and movies are shown about the lifestyle; celebrities, influencers, athletes are going vegan. Most take-away shops and cafes now offer vegan options, with even burger chain Hungry Jack's introducing their own vegan burger.

This year, about 50 billion land animals around the world will be raised and slaughtered for food. But, before I moved to the Clarence Valley, I had never really been around livestock or cattle.

Now as I drive to work every morning, I see the cows in their paddocks just eating grass, while some are asleep and huddled with their herd. Sometimes the calves are running around the mothers or feeding.

When I watch the truck-load of cows being driven to the abattoirs on the Grafton bridge, I always wonder if the cows know their fate.

And it always makes me feel guilty.

Moving to the Valley has made me more aware of livestock and what it means when you buy a steak from the butcher.

The livestock sector contributes to 14.5 per cent of human-produced greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. This is more than all the emissions from ships, planes, trucks, cars and all other transport put together.

You may think the environmental footprint isn't substantial but it contributes to land and water degradation, biodiversity loss, coral reef degeneration and deforestation.

The beef industry accounts for 55 per cent of all farms with agricultural activity in Australia, and we spend a whopping $8.5billion on beef per year. But if we all went vegan, the world's food-related emissions would drop by 70 per cent by 2050, according to a report on food and climate in the journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences.

But as the meat and dairy industries provide work for millions of people around the world, what would happen if we boycotted meat or went vegan?

Would millions lose their jobs? Would people not be able to provide for their families?

To me it's a double edged sword. If we went vegan it helps the environment, the animals but then millions are without employment.

The more we become informed about the environmental impacts and the ethics behind eating meat, is it backwards to not re-think the types of food we consume or decide to put in our fridge?

As someone who has only been on this earth for 21 years, I don't know all the answers, but I know one day I will completely cut meat out of my diet.

Everyone has a choice to eat meat or not eat meat, and everyone deserves to be informed that there is a choice. But judgment towards vegans, towards people who eat meat, just furthers the divide.