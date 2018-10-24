GEN Z: We need legal abortion in NSW

FREE TO DECIDE: Supporters of creating a safe access zone around abortion clinics in NSW gather outside NSW Parliament House.

FREE TO DECIDE: Supporters of creating a safe access zone around abortion clinics in NSW gather outside NSW Parliament House. PETER RAE

IN THE wake of abortion being legalised in Queensland, it's time for abortion to be legalised in NSW.

In NSW, abortion is lawful only if the woman's doctor believes on reasonable grounds that it's necessary to avoid a serious danger to her life or her physical or mental health, her economic and social factors, and medical ones, weighing up the risks of abortion.

Women are not entitled to abortion on demand and this needs to change.

Without access to safe abortions, women die. Not allowing safe abortions doesn't stop abortions, it just creates back-door abortions.

Abortion is hardly ever a decision made lightly and the reasons are so complex.

They could be from not wanting to have children yet, or a forced pregnancy, or the foetus not surviving in the womb and many other reasons. But you know what, it's none of your damn business.

If you don't like abortion then don't have one, it's that simple. But, don't force your beliefs on others.

Deciding to have a child is a massive responsibility which changes your life completely and I think people forget that.

Research published by the Australian Institute of Family Studies noted the minimum cost of raising one child ranges from $140 to $170 a week, and with the price of living substantially increasing, raising a child is expensive.

I personally don't want children for another 10 years, until I'm financially and emotionally stable.

I want my future children to have the best possibilities in life, and if I had a child right now I know I wouldn't be able to provide that.

Which is why I will always be for abortion. Everyone deserves a choice. And women deserve to decide when that is.

Be pro-life, align your morals however you want, just don't shame, abuse, and belittle women, when you have no idea what they have gone through.

I've seen pro-life people asking why the woman doesn't just have the child and adopt it out later.

Thousands of children are in foster care or are in need of adoption right now. The resources aren't available to take in every child from an unwanted pregnancy or family; why should we put more children in a situation who aren't wanted or loved?

If you are pro-life I really hope you are out there campaigning for the children on Nauru, fostering out children and adopting, instead of sitting on the sideline of ignorance.

It's never OK to shame a woman who has had an abortion. It isn't hard to have empathy for others.