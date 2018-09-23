Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor has pledged to tackle gender inequality in pay. Picture: AAP
Labor has pledged to tackle gender inequality in pay. Picture: AAP
News

Labor to expose gender pay gap

by Staff writer, AAP
23rd Sep 2018 10:53 AM

AUSTRALIAN companies with more than 1000 employees would have to publicly reveal how much they pay women compared to men under a federal Labor government.

Labor says the gender pay gap is "stubbornly high" and women working full time still get paid almost 15 per cent less than men working full time.

"It is unacceptable this has barely changed over the last two decades," said a joint statement from Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek and opposition employment spokesman Brendan O'Connor today.

On average, a woman working full time earns around $27,000 per year less than a man, the statement said.

"We must do better," it said, adding that a Labor government under Bill Shorten would "act to shine a light on the gender pay gap in Australian companies".

Labor would also change the Fair Work Act to prohibit pay secrecy clauses, and require the Workplace Gender Equality Agency to publish a list showing whether large companies had undertaken and reported a gender pay gap audit.

Companies already report their gender pay data to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency but Labor would make it public, the statement said.

"People will be able to search a gender pay equity portal to find out a company's overall pay gap, and the pay gaps for managerial and non-managerial staff."

A woman working full time earns around $27,000 per year less than a man, according to Labor. Picture: iStock
A woman working full time earns around $27,000 per year less than a man, according to Labor. Picture: iStock

The policy is an important step towards fair pay for women, says the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

President Michele O'Neil says it will ensure employers won't be able to punish their employees for discussing pay with each other.

"Working women need measures to combat the systematic society-wide under valuation of work done by women," she said in a statement on today.

"This must include moving away from reliance on the narrow and failing enterprise bargaining system."

All Australian government departments and agencies would also have to conduct gender pay audits within the first year of a Labor government.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks equality gender pay gap job sexism wages work

Top Stories

    Plugged in to the Clarence community

    premium_icon Plugged in to the Clarence community

    Business New business takes out Facebook poll for best Valley electricians

    Lawrence shows its true colours

    premium_icon Lawrence shows its true colours

    News Weather can't stop flower show being a hit

    Art world still surprises Pat after 40 years

    premium_icon Art world still surprises Pat after 40 years

    Art & Theatre JADA Finalist nod for well-known Clarence artist

    Landcare and students work together to feed our koalas

    Landcare and students work together to feed our koalas

    Community Lawrence Landcare and Lawrence Public School join forces

    Local Partners