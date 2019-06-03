Generation gap no issue for future artists

A COMING together of the paintbrush and the gearstick has been a surprising hit.

Art students from South Grafton High School were treated to a special look into the world of vintage cars at Jabour Park last week as part of preparations for a Motorfest art competition.

The Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club hosted the students at their clubhouse, where the budding artists spent time taking photographs, sketching and talking to members of the club.

"The idea was to take photos and bring stuff back here to make art works and then display them as part of the event in August,” South Grafton art teacher Kayelene Ryan said.

"The group were fantastic and the whole day was just magic.”

In addition to putting on a lunch for the students, the club had vintage clothing for students to dress up in, something which the club would look to replicate at Motorfest.

Club publicity officer Jenny Porter said the initiative was driven by club member Cheryl Benn, who had also invited local street artist Kade Valja to speak to the students.

"He talked about his art and the creative process and how he came from the school,” she said.

The club planned to have MrValja compete against another Clarence Valley artist at Motorfest in an "Art Battle” where each artist would paint one side of an old van.

Ms Porter said the day was a great success and had already written to the high school commending the students who attended for their great behaviour and how they engaged the club members.

"It was the two generations mixing and getting on so well and developing their art,” she said.

"I was so impressed I had to contact the school and let them know.”

Grafton Motorfest is to be held at Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club at Jabour Park South Grafton on August 24-25.

- Tim Jarrett