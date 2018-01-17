Generation Z: I wanted to be a home owner by 25

AT 21 years old and reaching adulthood when housing affordability went of the window, presents the quite disheartening realisation that I will be renting for a large portion of my life. With rental prices sky-rocketing, wages at a standstill and inflation impacting the cost of living. It seems the country is waging a war against young people.

Young people are often slandered for complaining about this issue, with older generations always ready to get on the defensive.

Go to university they say as education is the starting point to get a good full-time job. Then why are there people with Masters degrees working in coffee shops and struggling to find work in their fields? Why are less people not completing their degrees because they can't support themselves?

You just finished school and you are looking to go to Tafe. With the privatisation of vocational education, fees have more than doubled. You're going to Tafe to try and gain experience for job, how are you paying for this?

You move to Sydney or another capital city for the possibility of employment. Rent is on average a thousand dollars a week for a two or three-bedroom house.

Let's say you graduate university, you are offered a graduate position and you are paid minimum wage. How much money are you saving towards a deposit on a house, after a large portion goes to paying for a roof over your head and buying groceries?

You're a first home buyer in a capital city and the median price near your workplace is over a million dollars. Every time you put an offer for a house, someone else much older is offering twice as much, who already owns multiple properties.

Well how about you move to a regional or rural community? Most young people who were raised in these communities have already moved to bigger towns or cities for job opportunities or for education purposes. I believe that moving to a regional or rural community is beneficial, although there isn't an influx of employment.

This leads to the next stage of the argument, that we all spend our money unwisely. Apparently it's easy to save up for a deposit if all our funds go towards saving, saving and saving. It's as if we cannot enjoy ourselves and also complain about the high prices of housing.

I'm not asking for our housing deposits to come on a silver platter but, I'm asking for a fair go towards our generation.