Generosity keeps store afloat

Michele Gallagher tries to remain positive, after the severe storm caused significant damage to her shop. Ebony Stansfield

THE super cell storm that shocked Maclean to its core, left a mark on the tight-knit local community when it caused severe damage to a number of stores in the central business district.

After the storm hit Maclean, the town lay silent, with downed power lines, trees and debris throughout.

At the Ta'Chele Australis emporium water wreaked havoc, that induced irreversible damage to most of the stock inside.

Owner Michele Gallagher who was in the store at the time of the storm said it was a traumatic experience.

"Everything was blowing around, then all of a sudden it all started leaking and it just got worse and worse..it was like we were standing in the rain”

"Water started leaking from the fan, the light and power switches. A big crease in the ceiling formed, it was sagging from the water, it was nearly ready to collapse,” Mrs Gallagher said.

One of Michele's staff members told her that she was having nightmares from the experience.

Staff from nearby Harvey Norman came over to check on the store and brought bin bags to try and salvage some of the stock.

Customers also stayed behind to try and help store stock away from the impending rain.

"We were just swishing and swashing, we were trying to get buckets to stop the water. The water was pouring everywhere, so we were putting buckets under the water. It was really terrifying, it was horrendous, overwhelming,” Mrs Gallagher said.

The 'mammoth' clean-up initially began January 3 and is still currently in progress.

The roof is getting repaired, new flooring needs to be installed and a new paint job is needed for the walls.

"We started to rip up the carpets, we had Gail from Gail's gifts and Jenny who didn't go to work at the real estate. We just had so many people come in and help move everything.”

"It was like oh my gosh, where do we start, where do we start. We had glad bags with stuff everywhere that was salvaged.”

Michele held back tears speaking about the communities generosity through this stressful and gutrenching time.

"My Aunties sister brought scones in, Judith brings platters of food everyday, people are just so kind.”

Michele had spent the past weekend going through all the stock in her shop including the damaged, item by item for the assessors.

"It's a huge job. I am running two shops. I am juggling staff,” she said.

Michele said she is trying to stay strong after the experience.

"I'm just really sad and I am gutted....It just makes you feel sick of the time.”

The storm nearly meant that the shop couldn't be featured at Macmarkets, one of the biggest days of the year for them.

"I liaisoned with my claims officer, and had to explain how big Macmarket day is and that we had to try and open for Saturday,” Mrs Gallagher said.

"We were able to open just for Saturday which was really, really good.”

Ta'Chele Australis is having a 30 per cent sale on all of there stock for this week.