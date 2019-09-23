Generous Aussies give helping hand

HELPING HAND: Vice Chair of Clarence valley Food Inc and beef producer Geoff Jones, Councillor Debrah Novak and co - founder of Rural Aid Tracy Alder in Grafton last week.

THE generosity of a countless number of Australians is helping farmers through one of the worst droughts in history.

Rural Aid is just one of the organisations offering free services to farmers through this tough time with programs such as Buy a Bale, financial support, drinking water, musical instruments for rural students and mental health counselling.

All of which wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the Australian public.

"In 2018-19, we were able to provide over $30 million of disaster relief assistance and many Australians continue to support our farmers and rural communities in these devastating times,” Rural Aid's Tracy Alder said.

But Ms Alder said farmers were a "proud bunch” and many wouldn't ask for help.

However she encouraged farmers to register with Rural Aid.

"To allow us to assist our farmers, we need to know who they are,” she said.

"A farmer might not require assistance now, but circumstances can change and we can't help our farmers if we don't know about them.”

Vice-chair of Clarence Valley Food Inc Geoff Jones said CVFI will have a stall at Sunday's Gate To Plate Market and Rural Aid flyers to give out if anyone wanted to stop and have a chat.

Rural Aid was also receiving over 50 calls per week for drinking water and Ms Alder said the demand was increasing.

"Many of us in the city can't comprehend not being able to turn on the tap and have access to drinking water,” she said.

"That is what many of our rural communities in NSW are facing as drinking water catchments are diminishing or running dry and towns are running out of water.

The latest report from the Bureau of Meteorology suggests a drier than average three months for large parts of Australia with daytime temperatures likely to be warmer than average for much of Australia.

Go to www.ruralaid.org.au to register online or call Rural Aid on 1300327624.