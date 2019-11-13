Generous donations help keep firefighters going

MUCH APPRECIATED: Bethany Norman with husband Dave, son Spencer (in the truck) and daughter Emma at NSW Fire and Rescue South Grafton station after donating a load of groceries.

WITH smoke filling the air and firefighters working through the day and night to protect lives and property, Bethany Norman knew she had to do something to help.

"I called my friend's 15-year-old daughter to see if she had any clothes that she could donate, and she said she was making a caramel slice for the firefighters, and that got me thinking,” she said.

A few family members pitched in to help Ms Norman buy her first load of groceries to drop off at the Rural Fire Centre Ulmarra headquarters on Monday afternoon, and she shared a post on Facebook.

Since then, people from across Australia and the world have reached out to to Ms Norman to help her efforts in donating supplies to our volunteer firefighters with sports drinks, snacks and lollies.

Ms Norman said she was overwhelmed with the response. Since Monday afternoon Ms Norman has made 11 supply runs to Ulmarra RFS HQ and other Fire and Rescue stations, and with the bushfires continuing she doesn't have any plans to stop.

"A lot of the time I've been to make a drop-off and the fireys have been in meetings, they've always said thanks but on Tuesday night they at South Grafton Fire and Rescue station they really explained the massive difference it has made,” she said.

"Every time I've gone out I've been thanked and I go back a couple of hours later to check if they need anything and it's all gone. It's a marathon but as long as they need these things I'll try and get it to them.

"Just seeing the difference this makes it gives me extra energy when I have no energy. It's other people's money so I feel a responsibility to spend it and get rid of it to help out.”

Ms Norman said with money arriving quickly, she said she felt an obligation to spend it on supplies to donate to the fireys

To help support Ms Norman's efforts, contact her via Facebook.