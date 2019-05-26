Genia miracle can cure Rebels’ finals headache

MELBOURNE Rebels will make an 11th hour fitness call on superstar Will Genia - who was knocked unconscious against the Sunwolves - as the club chases a maiden Super Rugby finals appearance.

Genia was knocked out during Melbourne's emphatic 52-7 win over the Sunwolves in Japan, the biggest win in the club's history, which moved them in to fifth on the Super Rugby table.

The 31-year-old Wallaby was in good spirits after the win in Tokyo, which buoyed Melbourne's medical staff. But, like teammate Quade Cooper did two weeks ago, Genia will have to pass the club's "Return to Play protocol" to take his place against the Waratahs.

The Rebels remain second in the Australian conference, one point behind the Brumbies, and fifth overall.

But only four points, the reward for a win, separates the Rebels and the Highlanders in 10th.

A win this Friday against the Waratahs however, which would create a new club record for a single season, with another very winnable game against the Chiefs in the final round, could be enough to make the finals.

The Waratahs loss to the Jaguares on Saturday night effectively ended their finals hopes and they also lost Karmichael Hunt for the remaining three rounds with a knee injury.

Quade Cooper checks on a groggy Will Genia. Picture: Getty

But Tahs coach Daryl Gibson said his men wouldn't be putting their cue in the rack.

"I know guys will turn up and keep fighting, keep answering the bell, and that's what I expect," he said.

"We've got a lot of pride in or team and a lot of pride in our jersey, so there's plenty to play for."