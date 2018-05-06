Thunderous KO stuns boxing world

GENNADY Golovkin has retained his middleweight world titles and his status as the baddest man on the planet with a thunderous stoppage of Vanes Martirosyan in the second round.

Fighting in Los Angeles, Golovkin showed he doesn't need rival Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to make headlines.

Stepping in as a replacement for what was supposed to be the superfight re-match between Alvarez and Golovkin, Martirosyan was outclassed. His night ended with 1:53 seconds left in the second round after he was counted out by the referee.

It came after Golovkin delivered a devastating combination after landing a terrifying overhand right-hand hook to the temple of his opponent.

From there the 36-year-old from Kazakhstan pressed his attack with another two lightning jabs and a follow-up left which left Martirosyan crumpled in a mess on the canvass.

He never got up with the referee stopping the fight during his count.

Gennady Golovkin is terrifying.

The unbeaten Kazakh has now equalled Bernard Hopkins' record of 20 successful defenses of the middleweight crown, improving his record to 39 wins, zero losses and one draw, including 35 knockouts.

The win has seen Golovkin retain his WBC, WBA, and IBF middleweight champion belts.

After being tagged with a strong three-punch combination from Martirosyan (36-4-1) late in the first round, Golovkin responded with a devastating charge in the second.

He started the onslaught with a short left and pounced on the damaged Martirosyan, finally dropping him with two powerful lefts.

The fight was arranged at the last minute after Golovkin's rematch with Canelo Alavarez fell apart.

Gennady Golovkin vs Vanes Martirosyan #GGGVanes #GGG And it's all over pic.twitter.com/FfwyWcboo8 — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) 6 May 2018

A slow-motion look at Gennady Golovkin’s violent finish of Vanes Martirosyan #GGGVanes pic.twitter.com/amiBnwlrVF — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) 6 May 2018

Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a draw last September and were set to meet again in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo before Alvarez was suspended for six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission in April after failing a March drug test.

With the lucrative fight against Alvarez scuttled until this fall at the earliest, Golovkin was eventually able to put together a replacement bout in Southern California, where he built up a strong following with a series of title defenses at StubHub Center and the Forum.

Despite short notice and a modest card, promotors expected Golovkin to draw a record-crowd for boxing at StubHub Center of more than 9,000.

Golovkin said he would take on all comers, including Alvarez.

"I want everyone," Golovkin said. "I have a lot of belts. I challenge anyone to come and take my belts. I don't care who. Let's clean out the division."

In the first women's fight on HBO in the cable network's 45-year history of broadcasting boxing, undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (33-0) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision win over Kali Reis (13-7-1). Braekhus won 97-92, 96-93 and 96-93 on the three scorecards despite being knocked down to one knee by a hard right from Reis in the seventh round.

Reis nearly dropped Braekhus again in the eighth with another hard right, and the crowd booed when the result was announced after Reis' late charge. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg attended the fight and confirmed her interest in boxing against Braekhus.

