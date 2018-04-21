Menu
YOUNG AT HEART: Big River Bullrouts captain Mully Morris and vice-president Scoota Ensbey will cross the Tasman for the Golden Oldies Rugby World Cup.
Rugby Union

Gentlemen never too old to accept world cup challenge

21st Apr 2018 7:00 AM

RUGBY UNION: Big River Bullrouts will fly the flag of the Clarence Valley proudly this week as they head over to Christchurch, New Zealand, for the Golden Oldies World Rugby Challenge.

Taking on the rest of the world has been a tradition of the Bullrouts for more than 40 years, and with a 35-strong touring group it doesn't look like slowing down any time soon.

The challenge will feature more than 140 teams from around the world, playing in both competitive and non-competitive action.

The Bullrouts cover the full gamut of Clarence Valley residents with their oldest player celebrating his 74th birthday at the end of last year, and their youngest scraping into the masters age range at 46.

The Bullrouts will play in the social division of the challenge, but that does not mean they won't be ready to play hard rugby when it is needed.

"We like to play, and play hard, but it is as much social as it is competitive,” Bullrouts captain Mully Morris said. "The way it is played, if you go hard and tackle hard, people will go as hard as you. There is a real gentleman's agreement between sides. There will be players from Japan, South Africa and Russia, and it is a great chance to meet people from a wide range of cultures.”

Competition kicks off on Monday.

