George H.W. Bush hospitalised for low blood pressure, fatigue. Picture: AFP
News

George Bush Sr taken to hospital

by New York Post
28th May 2018 5:23 AM

​FORMER President George H.W. Bush has been taken to a hospital in Maine where he's spending his summer vacation for "low blood pressure and fatigue,​" his spokesman said in a Tweet on Sunday. ​

"​He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort​," Jim McGrath wrote on Twitter.

 

​Bush, 93, was taken to Southern Maine Health Care, a day after he met with other military veterans for a pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.

Former first lady Barbara Bush passed away about a month ago. Picture: AP
He arrived in the seaside town about two weeks ago for summer vacation, about a month after his wife of 73 years, First Lady Barbara Bush, died.

He spent several days in a Houston hospital for an infection a day after her funeral.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.

