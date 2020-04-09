Menu
George Pell will give a televised interview following his release from prison where he will give 'unprecedented insight' into his legal battles.
Crime

George Pell to give TV interview

by Phoebe Loomes
9th Apr 2020 6:54 PM

Cardinal George Pell will give a televised interview following his release from prison this week.

The Cardinal is set to talk about his time in prison and the long legal battle he went through before he walked free on Tuesday.

Pell will speak to Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt next Tuesday night, and will reportedly offer "unprecedented insight" into his life before being released from prison.

George Pell will give an interview a week after his release from prison.
"Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt will conduct the interview after spending years covering the story and reporting issues with the original convictions," Sky News reported.

Cardinal Pell was released from Barwon Prison on Tuesday after the High Court granted leave to his appeal.

Pell had previously been sentenced for historic sex offences against two choirboys. The five charges dated back to the 1990s.

This interview will air on Sky News Australia at 7pm on Tuesday, April 14.

Originally published as George Pell to give TV interview

