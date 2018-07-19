Georgie found being artist in residence opened her up

BEING the Grafton Regional Gallery's artist in residence for the past month has been a rewarding experience for practitioner Georgie Lucock, not only for the artistic inspiration it offered but also the personal growth she has gleaned by operating in a new setting.

"I've never done my art in front of anyone before so it's been a totally new experience for me,” the Melbourne-based artist said.

Although a little nervous to start, with three workshops and an open studio to navigate during her residency, Georgie quickly realised how important human interaction was as part of an arts practice.

"Artists are generally shut off from people and the next time you meet them, they are buying your work.

"A residency is a great way to make a connection with people during the creative process. I had to learn to come out of my working trance and talk on the spot over and over. I learned to surrender as much as I could. It's been really good for me.”

She said she has met some "really amazing people” over the past four weeks and particularly liked the frankness of Grafton people.

"They weren't afraid to share their thoughts on my work, whether you like it or not, they will tell you. It was a refreshing change. In Melbourne people tend to be more careful with what they say, while they're straight to the point here. That's what I liked about Grafton.”

Besides meeting lots of new people, Georgie also got some work done including her entry for the upcoming Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

"I got half my JADA piece done which I'll complete back in Melbourne and the kids' workshops I did here were all very good.”

She said she found the young people in her classes to be "really attentive” and profound when it came to expressing themselves.

"A lot of them (7-12 year olds) spoke quite emotionally about their work. One young girl said 'Drawing gives me the chance to speak from my heart when my head can't'.

"Another said we need to create a calmer society and drawing can help with that... they were great.”

Former Coffs girl Georgie has been living in Melbourne for the past year and a half and has enjoyed this chance to come back to her old neighbourhood for a month.

"The community has been really supportive and the gallery. I'm planning to move back to the area later in the year, but not sure where yet... maybe Maclean.”