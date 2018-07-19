Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gerbic

John Weekes
by
19th Jul 2018 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MONTHS after dumping her dismembered partner George Gerbic's torso beside a road, Lindy Yvonne Williams seemed "happy”, a court has been told.

The Sunshine Coast woman, 60, has pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to interfering with a corpse.

Coolum Football Club president Mr Gerbic was 66.

The Tanawha man's headless, amputated remains were dumped and set alight near Gympie.

On Thursday, Dr Marc Daniels told Brisbane Supreme Court Mrs Williams visited him on September 11, 2013.

"She said she had been assaulted by her ex five days prior,” Dr Daniels said.

The Crown alleges Mr Gerbic was murdered sometime from September 4 to 19 that year.

Dr Daniels said Mrs Williams wanted emergency housing and had arm cuts and bruises.

He said in February 2014, Mrs Williams claimed her "violent partner” had gone overseas.

She was "happy” and planned on getting a pet dog, Dr Daniels told the court.

By this stage, Mr Gerbic's remains were still unidentified.

Businessman Robert Sunderland went to the Tanawha home to remove rubbish, which he said included recently-burnt carpet tiles.

One garbage bag was "really heavy”, he told jurors, and maggots emerged from it.

He said a Mrs Williams at the house said her partner was in Sydney getting a "knee operation”.

Mrs Williams's daughter-in-law Casey Seal also gave evidence, saying Mrs Williams changed after brain surgery.

The surgery happened prior to Mr Gerbic's death.

Defence counsel Simon Lewis asked if his client seemed "more muddled in thought” and Ms Seal said she did.

The daughter-in-law said at Christmas 2013, Mrs Williams told relatives Mr Gerbic was overseas.

Later, another witness told jurors he saw Ms Williams faint in public, and Mr Gerbic offered her no help at all.

Jurors previously heard Ms Williams claim Mr Gerbic attacked her, but slipped in her blood and whacked his head on a granite kitchen top.

She said she went to a motel after the argument but on returning home, found the dismembered torso in an en-suite.

She admitted taking his torso to Cedar Pocket Rd and setting it alight.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional

cedar pocket road coolum football club george gerbic gympie-crime gympie-police interfering with corpse murder trial scd court tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man convicted of sex acts with horse claims consent

    premium_icon Man convicted of sex acts with horse claims consent

    News SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: Grafton man convicted of two sexual acts with a horse claimed the horse had shown him consent

    Highway bypass expert brings view on Jacaranda City's future

    Highway bypass expert brings view on Jacaranda City's future

    Business Expert on bypasses to help Grafton plan for better future.

    Council's rate plan ultimatum

    premium_icon Council's rate plan ultimatum

    Council News Council says pensioner owes $30K in unpaid rates

    Dundee super bowl ad spurs tourism bonanza

    premium_icon Dundee super bowl ad spurs tourism bonanza

    Travel Record surge in overseas visitors has pumped $6b extra into Sydney.

    Local Partners