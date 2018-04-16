Germaine, Meghan: ‘I think she’ll bolt’

Germaine Greer has weighed in on the royal marriage saying that it probably won’t last. Picture: 60 Minutes

CONTROVERSIAL feminist Germaine Greer weighed in on the relationship of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an interview with last night, delivering a fairly grim prediction of the fate of the royal marriage.

The biggest challenge for Markle will be "just putting up with it," said the outspoken feminist.

Greer, who is a staunch republican, has lived and worked in the UK for over 50 years and has formed strong - mostly negative - opinions on the royal family, which she calls "the firm".

As the rest of the world focuses on the upcoming union of May 19, Greer was already envisioning a royal separation and didn't rule out a divorce, saying "they're everywhere" in the royal family.

Germaine Greer appeared on 60 Minutes sounding bitter and cynical about the royal wedding, and marriage in general. Picture: Supplied

Greer, who has often spoken of Diana, Princess of Wales disparagingly, calling her "needy" and "too dependent on the love of men", did not think Markle is a feminist - other than through her relationship with her mother who may give her away at the wedding.

But like Diana, Greer says Markle will soon feel oppressed and stifled and even bored by the royal family.

"It's nearly always a question of the non-royal running for the hills just to get away from the whole thing. It's horrible, it's anachronistic," said Greer.

While Markle, 36, has given up a Hollywood career, her home in the US, a relaxed social life, and social media for the royal life, Greer sees the sacrifice as one-sided.

Greer said that “no one wants” Meghan Markle’s children as they will be too far removed from the line of succession. Picture: The Mega Agency

"No one wants Meghan's children, they're going to be eighth, ninth in the line of succession," she said. "I think it would be more modern of them not to want [children]", she told 60 Minutes interviewer Tara Brown.

Greer, 79, who is not an advocate of marriage and calls the institution "a hopeless system" sounded disingenuous when she conceded, "I wish them all the best, I hope they have a wonderful life together," laughing. "Let's hope they're in love. If they're not it's going to be totally unbearable," said Greer.

When asked why the Suits star would give up everything for Prince Harry unless she was sure the relationship would last, Greer was blunt.

"Why would a girl born in poverty marry a man with 53 million quid? I can't think of single reason," she said.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Germaine Greer said if the couple were not in love the marriage would be “unbearable”. Picture: Niall Carson/Getty Images

And as for the long term chances of happiness for Markle in married life?

"Stay with it for as long as it lasts, why not. But don't stay for the bad bit. Be prepared to go when it gets bad. Just say, 'That's it. Gave it my best shot. I'm outta here'."

"I think she'll bolt. She bolted before," Greer said, referring to Markle's failed marriage to Trevor Engelson, which ended suddenly in 2013.

But Greer seemed confused, or at least to feel that the common enemy in the situation was "the firm", and not Harry or Meghan. "I hope in a way that she'll bolt but maybe she'll take Harry with her", suggested Greer.

A number of viewers took to Twitter to express their displeasure at Greer's views, finding them to be negative and non-feminist.