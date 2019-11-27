German tourist’s bizarre rant about Australia

A GERMAN tourist living in Australia as an au pair has made a list of all the things she finds "weird" about her new-found home.

Jenny Blenk, 20, who resides in Brisbane, made a list of 11 traits and items she'd noticed within Australia that were slightly strange compared with her home in Europe.

Filming the lengthy video from her lounge room, Ms Blenk said she hoped the list wouldn't be "offensive" but said she was still not used to some aspects of Australian culture.

"The first thing I want to talk about is Vegemite … I just don't know how people eat it," she said.

"I have tried it so many times … I see people eating it and I think, 'Oh man, I really want to try it again', but every time I try it it's just disgusting and I just don't like it. I'm really confused about that one."

Next, Ms Blenk moves on to how Australians make their beds. Again, the simple task sparked a lot of confusion.

"Wherever I go the blanket is tucked under the bed," she said.

"You slip in and you can't really move because the blanket is tucked in. Then they have another layer of blanket over it to make it even more secure.

"Then, they have not one sheet but two. One goes over the mattress … which we do in Europe … but I've never seen anyone have another sheet on top of this. I don't get it … why would you need two sheets?"

Ms Blenk then moves on to language and why Australians tend to say, 'Hi, how are you' when they greet a friend or stranger.

But the problem here for the young tourist is that she doesn't think people really want to know how the other person is.

"It's so weird," she said.

"It's just a saying, I don't really think they want to know how you are. Just say good things and move on with your life."

The 20-year-old also thinks Australia's 'friendliness' may be "superficial".

"I noticed that when I first came to Australia … I arrived in Melbourne and this lady came up to me at the check-in counter and she was like, 'Oh, hi darling, how are you today' … why are you so nice?" she questioned.

"I actually really thought something was going on because there's no way people can be that nice."

Ms Blenk said her next qualm was with Aussie attire - or the lack thereof.

"Next thing I find unusual is people just casually walking barefoot around which is really common in the beachy areas," she explained.

"Byron Bay, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and just at the beach people don't really care about wearing shoes. I also saw someone in the city the other day getting groceries and things without shoes.

"I don't mind it … you do you … but I couldn't do it. I don't think you'd ever see someone walk around barefoot in Germany. If they do, something is going on."

The 13-minute YouTube video, which has gained more than 4k views, was met with some criticism.

"Honestly what you have said in this video is one of the stupidest things that could have ever been uploaded to youtube," one person commented.

"Australia is 10 times better then Germany go home if u don't like it," another added.

