‘Unfathomable’: Germany booted

GERMANY has been sensationally booted out of the World Cup before the knockout stage for the first time since 1938.

The Group F side left fans around the world in awe after failing to score a goal against South Korea in their third clash in Russia.

Neither side could break through and find the net before the 90 minute mark. A draw was out of the equation for Germany, who went into the clash placed third on the table.

South Korea controversially claimed their first goal in stoppage time after yet another VAR blow-up saw a potential off-side call land in favour of the underdogs.

The dejected Germans, shell-shocked after conceding the first point of the crucial match in the waning seconds of stoppage time, completely fell apart and foolishly allowed Korean star Son Heung-min to cruise through their defence and score a second goal from an open field.

Mexico fans and South Korea fans celebrating together in Munich after knocking Germany out the World Cup! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/D8wX8fyOdC — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) June 27, 2018

Germany's failure to make the round of 16 came as Mexico went down to eventual Group F leaders Sweden, who smashed the Central Americans 3-0 in Yekaterinburg.

The incredible loss saw 2014 champions Germany finish at the bottom of their group behind the elated South Koreans.

The Germans needed to win by two clear goals in their final Group F match at Kazan stadium to advance to the last 16.

But Joachim Loew's men wasted a series of chances in a tense match that saw a pale version of the world champions become the fourth holders of the title this century to be sent packing at the first hurdle.

Champions Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage https://t.co/wS8js6VMYD pic.twitter.com/E3Kh4J6AM6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 27, 2018

Germany's team of superstars could only look on in shock in the final minutes of the match as US referee Mark Geiger called for the video assistant referee to intervene after the unmarked Kim had bundled his shot past Germany 'keeper Manuel Neuer from a corner early in stoppage time.

The goal was awarded because Toni Kroos' touch had played him onside, and minutes later Germany were 2-0 down after Neuer ran up the pitch in a desperate attempt to get a goal.

A long punt upfield saw Tottenham forward Son chase a clearance to fire into an empty net.

Germany coach Joachim Loew caused a surprise by leaving midfield attacking stalwart Thomas Mueller on the bench for the first time since 2012 after his underwhelming displays against Mexico and Sweden.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew was left shell-shocked.

