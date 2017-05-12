Get a free photo taken with your mum

Have a free Mother's Day photo taken at Grafton Shoppingworld today, tomorrow and on Sunday

IS YOUR whole family getting together this weekend? Or are you visiting your mum, your grandma or even your aunt? Or do you want to give your mum a photo of you and your siblings for Mothers Day?

Well, don't miss the opportunity to have your photo taken at Grafton Shoppingworld today, tomorrow and on Sunday.

If you've just been out to breakfast or about to go out for lunch, pop over to Shoppingworld and get your photo taken with mum.

Spend $10 in any Grafton Shoppingworld store, present your receipt at the photo booth next to City Beach and receive a free 6x8 instant mother's day photo, taken by White Rabbit Foto.

Extra 6x8 photos are available for $7, and a 6x4 photo and Mother's Day photo keyring is $12.

BOOTH TIMES

Today: 9am to 5.30pm

Saturday: 9am to 4pm

Sunday: 9am to 1pm.