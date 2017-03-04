Get along to last Relay info night

THE Lower Clarence Relay For Life's final team information night is on Monday, March 13 at 6.30pm at the Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Come along to find out final details for the big weekend, including logistics and camping sites, what to bring, how to bank your fundraising, what to expect at the ceremonies, and the entertainment and activity schedule for the 18 hours. You will be able to pick up remaining team shirts and ask any last-minute questions.

"We would really like to thank all of the teams who have supported this event and held fundraisers so far. The event wouldn't happen without the teams, and each person is making a big impact just by getting involved," said Abby Wallace, Cancer Council community relations co-ordinator, Northern Rivers.

"I'd also like to pay special mention to all of the committee members who have volunteered their time to bring this event to the community."

The Relay For Life is now less than two weeks away. Thirty-one teams and 254 participants are registered, with over $30,000 raised so far.