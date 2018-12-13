Get back on dance floor with ABBA ReBjorn

AUSTRALIA can never get enough of Swedish legends ABBA so when any opportunity arises to be Dancing Queens for the night, you embrace it.

The Clarence Valley has the opportunity to do just that at Grafton's Village Green this Saturday when the sensational tribute group ABBA ReBjorn takes to the stage.

The show is an amazing reproduction of the super group ABBA, performed by four internationally acclaimed artists, it is the complete ABBA experience.

ABBA made their mark at the Eurovision competition in 1974 with their super hit Waterloo and from there the hits just kept on rolling - creating one of the most successful bands ever to emerge. Combining the beautiful harmonies of Frida and Agnetha created a sound that was so pure and true that artists today are still astounded at the amazing vocal sounds they produced.

Their respective husbands at the time, Benny and Bjorn, were the geniuses behind the music and lyrics and songs like Mamma Mia, Ring Ring, Super Trouper, Winner Takes it All, and Lay your Love on Me have all become some of the most played and remembered songs of all time.

ABBA ReBjorn have spared no expense on re-producing the concept that ABBA performed on stage and have just completed a tour of North America where they performed 17 shows to overwhelming success. Heading up the awesome foursome as Benny is Damian Wynne who has performed all over the world as musical director to Australia's resident madman Col Elliott and to country star Adam Harvey.

Starring as his estranged wife Frida is the multi-talented Kristy Bloomfield who started as a Johnny Young Talent School student, and now has extensive experience in stage and television.

Playing Agnetha is the multi award-winning singer/songwriter and performer Sarah Nichols. Nichols is often remembered for her staring role in A Little Shop of Horrors and Phantom of the Opera but for the past four years her demand in the role as Agnetha has taken her all over the world.

Playing the fourth member Bjorn is Glenn Bloomfield. He has performed all over Australasia, and is in demand as a session musician, having featured on many international album tracks.

Now - you can not only witness a show that has received critical acclaim all over the world - you can witness a full re-production of how the super group ABBA performed on stage. Hear all the hits one after the other and be taken back on a time warp of fun.

ABBA ReBjorn is a two-hour fully choreographed show that is jammed packed full of songs that will have you out of your seats and dancing from the very first song. This is not just another tribute show, this is a full international production that has travelled the world with more than 2000 shows and entertaining more than 500,000 happy ABBA fans in the process.

Don't miss ABBA ReBjorn live at the Village Green Hotel on Saturday night.