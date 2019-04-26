Get down and ugly on the greens, bowlings for good cause

NOT LIKE THIS: Black Tie Ball founder Emma Joseph won't be going for this look when she hits the greens at the GDSC on Sunday for the Bad Taste Bowls day.

HAVE you got something lurking in your wardrobes or drawers you that is just too embarrassing to wear?

Grafton's Black Tie Ball organisers have just the event that will allow you to give it an airing.

The organisation, which raises money to support mental health in the region, will hold a Bad Taste Bowls tournament on Sunday, from 2pm, at the Grafton District Services Club greens.

Black Tie Ball founder Emma Joseph said she was excited at the chance to "bowl ugly”.

"It's going to be great fun,” she said. "The uglier you can make it the better.”

The normally immaculately turned out Ms Joseph said she loved the opportunity to get celebrate some sartorial mistakes.

"One of my friends has this pink ball gown she'd never wear in public,” she said.

"On Sunday she's going to be running amok in it.”

While the dress might be suspect, there's nothing wrong with the entertainment organised for the afternoon.

Musician Ryan Martin has been booked to provide the musical accompaniment and there will be plenty of prizes to encourage those who show the most imagination in dressing badly.

Ms Joseph said the tournament would be held in teams of four, although individuals could come along.

"Ideally teams of four would be great, but if people turn up I'm sure we'll be able to make up teams,” she said.

"People can either get registration details at https://bit.ly/2GpkQFr or turn up on the day. Either way they will be welcome to join in the fun.”

In addition to the music and bowls there are going to be great "Sunday Sesh” bar specials as well as a sausage sizzle (gold coin donation) and ploughman's platters to keep up the strength in the bowling arms.

It costs $40 a team to register, with the funds going to the upcoming Black Tie Ball event in August, which is promoting men's mental health and the Grafton Men's Shed.