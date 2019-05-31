Get down to a grande sound

FUN: Kayso Grande will let loose at the Pacific Hotel on June 7.

KAYSO Grande are on their way to Yamba, and like everywhere they play, they're out to make an explosion of sound.

The five-piece Brisbane band describe themselves as a shape-shifting, earth-quaking band that makes you and your friends want to holler and shout, and have the kind of fun your mother warned about.

Their goal? To use their own eclectic brand of blues-fused rock and star-shaking soul in order to bring sonic heaven to earth.You're welcome, they say.

With songstress Georgia Rose out the front with a voice so irrepressible you'll run off to start your own 70s commune, the band is out to bring their funky and unique sound to make you get up and dance until late in the night.

Citing influences as eclectic as The Black Keys, the Arctic Monkeys and Regurgitator and their own brand of original tunes, there's something in there for everyone to get down and dirty to next weekend.

Don't miss Kayso Grande on June 7 at the Pacific Hotel.