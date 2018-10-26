Menu
Young beautiful women at the weekly cloth market.s ViewApart
Get #DressedbyVinnies today

by Caitlan Charles
26th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

EVERYONE loves a op shop clothes and today, you've got the opportunity to be #DressedbyVinnies.

The national event encourages all Australians who love a fashionable bargain to visit their local Vinnies Shop, find something they love, wear it on the day and share a photo on social media by using the hashtag #DressedbyVinnies. The theme for Dressed By Vinnies Day 2018 is 'Wear it and share it!'.

Participating in Dressed By Vinnies Day is easy, with a free Dressed By Vinnies Styling Guide with top tips for shopping at Vinnies available for download: https://dressedby.vinnies.org.au

In the Clarence Valley, we have two Vinnies stores in the Clarence Valley, one in Grafton on Prince St and one in Maclean in River St.

Share your #DressedbyVinnies photos on social media and send them in to newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au

