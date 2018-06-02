Get everything you need to plan your wedding day

You've said "yes”, you're sporting a sparkly new addition to your left hand, and so the adventure that is planning your wedding day begins.

But where to start? There are so many options, so many people to find and book early enough.

Well, Sunday June 3 is your lucky day.

The 15th Annual Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo is being held at Bonville Golf Resort between 10am and 1.30pm.

The Expo is the Coffs Coast's largest wedding expo, and is considered by many as their one-stop shop for wedding planning.

There will be more than 40 exhibitors at the expo, all eager to share their expertise and services with you and offer up invaluable advice.

The expo covers everything from hair and make-up to fashion, photography and video, cakes, transport, event stylists and everything in between. You can literally plan all aspects of your wedding in one day because everything is all in one spot

The expo is held in the beautiful surrounds of Bonville Golf Resort, where so many local brides choose to have their wedding ceremony and reception, so it's also a chance to get an insiders look at the stunning spaces available.

Entry to the expo is free and comes with a treasure trove of treats, including a free mimosa cocktail on arrival, live entertainment on the Terrace Lawn with the beautiful backdrop of the 18th fairway by Look No Hands, False Faces, Owen Shannon, Alicia Parry and Misty Optic plus the chance to win one of 20 prizes.

With a heritage of 15 years, the Coffs Coast Wedding Expo has become a trusted and essential event for brides-and-grooms-to-be and is a wonderful day out for all family members involved with the wedding planning.

Remember, your wedding is not just another party, it's the fairytale day you've always dreamed of. The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo is your first step in making it a day you'll treasure forever.