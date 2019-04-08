Get excited for a Scottish fling

MARCH FOR MACLEAN: Lower Clarence Scottish Association chief Peter Smith leads the procession at the Highland Gathering street procession

MACLEAN will come alive on the Easter weekend when 20 pipe bands visit the town to mark the 115th Maclean Highland Gathering.

The gathering will start with 80 solo pipers and 50 drummers, who will compete at the Friday afternoon contest.

Friday participants compete in a range of levels starting from beginners to B-grade for the pipers and beginners to A-grade in drumming.

The A-grade piping contest moves to the civic hall in Maclean on Good Friday night, offering a comfortable indoor venue to see and hear some top-grade pipers in action.

The spotlight shines on McLachlan Park at 7.15pm on Good Friday to commence the open air ceilidh (concert in the park).

This is a night of entertainment featuring highland dancers, special guest artists and the colour and sound of the massed pipes and drums as they belt out a storm to officially start the 115th Maclean annual event.

Make this evening a family outing by bringing a basket of goodies to enjoy.

This is an evening of social interaction with locals and visitors who pack the venue each year.

The bands always add a rainbow of colour and sound to the Maclean CBD when they parade on Easter Saturday morning at 8.30am.

This year the bands will compete in five grades, including a juvenile level and the grade four will have two divisions.

The Saturday event offers a packed day of Scottish culture with bands competing throughout the day.

The highland dancing contest will showcase more than 80 highland dancers in all levels from beginners to premier.

The Maclean dancing section has a high profile and attracts strong dancers from across the country. To win at Maclean is a great achievement as dancers compete at a top level.

Highland sport is another popular event.

The contest offers an action-packed program including the popular caber tossing, log wrestling and a kilted dash for men - always a crowd pleaser.

The sport's program also includes all levels of boys' and girls' races.

The day ends with the stirring massed band display to close out another year celebrating the town's highland heritage.