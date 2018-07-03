Get fit by the river in Ford Park.

IF YOU want to get fit for free, you might be in luck with a new initative offered by the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Kicking off this Friday, the health district is offering a free four-week fitness program using the outdoor gym equipment at Ford Park, Yamba.

With daily exercise a vital part of staying healthy, health promotion manager Jillian Adams said the aim was to help make daily exercise easily accessible for local residents.

"There's no doubt about it, being outdoors and active is great for both physical and mental health,” Jillian said.

"We are delighted that Yamba has this fantastic equipment free to use at Ford Park for residents to enjoy whenever they want.

"Finding time and money to be active or get to the gym can be difficult, but this equipment makes it much easier - it is free and you can have a go during your morning stroll or even make an exercise routine out of it.”

"The free training sessions will help residents learn how to use the new equipment as well as set health goals. The equipment is particularly suitable for older people by learning falls prevention balance and strengthening exercises.”

"It's not only a great opportunity to get active, it's a great way to have fun and socialise.”

Four 'Come and Try' training sessions will be run, with the first beginning Friday, July 6 from 11 am - 12:30 pm.

Subsequent sessions will be 1 hour in length from 11 to 12 on July 13, 20 and 27. Register for free by phoning Linda: 0423 956 585.