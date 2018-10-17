Menu
Fitbits have prompted users to see a doctor.
News

Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with the Daily Examiner

17th Oct 2018 6:00 AM

HERE's your chance to stay up to date with the best local news, sport and opinions and track your fitness with this amazing Daily Examiner subscription.

Sign up to this offer and get 12 months' digital access to dailyexaminer.com.au for just $7.50/week for the first 12 months, and you'll also get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch valued at $299.95.

Minimum total cost for the 12 months is $390 (conditions apply).

SUBSCRIBE NOW >> SIGN UP TO GET THIS GREAT FITBIT OFFER


ABOUT THE WATCH

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch helps you live better by using personalised insights to reach your health and fitness goals.

Features include:

>> On-screen coaching

>> Heart rate tracking

>> 50m water resistant

>> Sleep tracking

>> 4+ day battery life

>> Store and play 300+ songs

>> Contactless payments

>> Call and text notifications

Read more about Fitbit Versa here.


TWO GREAT OFFERS

Choose from one of the following 12-month Daily Examiner subscriptions to get your Fitbit Versa included.

DIGITAL ONLY: $7.50 per week for the first 12 months.

Minimum cost is $390, conditions apply.

WEEKEND PAPERS + DIGITAL: $8.50 per week for the first 12 months.

Minimum cost $442, conditions apply.

SUBSCRIBE NOW >> SIGN UP TO GET THIS GREAT FITBIT OFFER

 

WHAT'S INCLUDED

FITBIT SMARTWATCH

You'll get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch valued at $299.95 with this 12-month subscription offer. Fitbit available in black only.

Allow about 20 days for your Fitbit to arrive.

As a subscriber you'll get full digital access to the Daily Examiner, plus dailytelegraph.com.au on all your devices, including our mobile and tablet apps, giving you analysis and insight from our suite of award-winning journalists and expert columnists.


MEMBER REWARDS

Once you subscribe, you'll have access to Daily Telegraph's member-only +Rewards program.

There are new exclusive offers and experiences available each month just for being a subscriber.

It's easy to subscribe.

Sign-up online now and compare our latest subscription offers here.

Or call our friendly customer service team during normal business hours to subscribe over the phone on 1300 361 604.

daily examiner fitbit versa subscription

