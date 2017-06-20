Get hands on with your babies and music

GRAFTON'S local music therapist, Kathy Butcher will be running music workshops for the parenting festival that starts this week in the Clarence Valley and is free to all families.

One of the highlights of the parenting festival this week will feature music therapy specifically designed for parents and babies. Families will have a hands on experience of using music with their child to promote play, praise, bonding, soothing and to have fun. Research supports that all children are 'wired' to respond to music. Music is superior in assisting with all the developmental milestones.

Kathy Butcher is a professional musician with over 30 years' experience. She was the first female member of the Royal Australian Air Force Band based in Richmond NSW in 1986. She completed her Master of Arts in Music Therapy in 1998 and is a Registered Music Therapist with the Australian Music Therapy Association. She has worked in private practice in a wide range of settings, from babies to aged care, working with people and children of all ages and special needs. She is also a session leader for a nationally funded Early Intervention Project "Sing & Grow” established through Playgroup QLD. As a music therapist she is passionate to promote the power of music to help children and their families.

The parents and babies workshop will be on this Thursday June 22 at the Grafton Community function Centre. All welcome. Enquires to 0432 804 615 or the Grafton Community function Centre.

The festival is presented by the Clarence Valley Council and more workshops can be found on their website.