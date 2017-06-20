21°
News

Get hands on with your babies and music

Adam Hourigan
| 20th Jun 2017 10:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAFTON'S local music therapist, Kathy Butcher will be running music workshops for the parenting festival that starts this week in the Clarence Valley and is free to all families.

One of the highlights of the parenting festival this week will feature music therapy specifically designed for parents and babies. Families will have a hands on experience of using music with their child to promote play, praise, bonding, soothing and to have fun. Research supports that all children are 'wired' to respond to music. Music is superior in assisting with all the developmental milestones.

Kathy Butcher is a professional musician with over 30 years' experience. She was the first female member of the Royal Australian Air Force Band based in Richmond NSW in 1986. She completed her Master of Arts in Music Therapy in 1998 and is a Registered Music Therapist with the Australian Music Therapy Association. She has worked in private practice in a wide range of settings, from babies to aged care, working with people and children of all ages and special needs. She is also a session leader for a nationally funded Early Intervention Project "Sing & Grow” established through Playgroup QLD. As a music therapist she is passionate to promote the power of music to help children and their families.

The parents and babies workshop will be on this Thursday June 22 at the Grafton Community function Centre. All welcome. Enquires to 0432 804 615 or the Grafton Community function Centre.

The festival is presented by the Clarence Valley Council and more workshops can be found on their website.

Grafton Daily Examiner
NSW Budget 2017 LIVE: $100 for parents with sporty kids

NSW Budget 2017 LIVE: $100 for parents with sporty kids

NSW is on track to be the first state with a net worth of a quarter of a trillion dollars in the first Berejiklian government Budget.

Valley set to benefit from NSW State Budget

Budget 2017 word written under torn brown paper.

See who is in line to win with this year's budget

What's your favourite Clarence Valley business?

It's a celebration for staff from Nurture One Arthur St Children Centre as they won the people's choice favourite business award at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards

Voting open for people's choice

Grafton through the lens of photography student

ON THE TRACKS: The train is standing out more with the gate a bit blurred out.

Budding photographer Jennifer Williams spent a week at the DEX

Local Partners

YOU'RE INVITED: Meet your Jacaranda Queens

Come along and meet al the girls contending for this year's Jacaranda Queen title at afternoon tea

Plenty of spoons and smiles at gallery soup day

There was a long line for soup at the annual Friends of the Grafton Gallery soup day on Sunday.

More than 100 turn out to support gallery and JADA

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Julie proves painting and pumpkins do mix

Julie Hutchings is swapping her artists brushes for a soup ladle as the special guest soup maker at this weekend's Friends of the Gallery soup day.

Artist guest cook at Gallery soup day

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Here’s how much Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman

The movie has proved to be a big hit.

Such a great movie, such a small paycheck

Owner finds new home and must sell here!

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

Family Home That Ticks All The Boxes

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 449,000

Located in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac this double story home is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. On the first floor of the...

It&#39;s All About Position and Price

7/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

Attractively priced and very well positioned, this lowset brick and tile unit is ideal for those looking to downsize or invest. It's a buying opportunity that is...

A Super Home With A Super Shed

88 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 6 $459,000

Situated in a peaceful location, with protected water reserve opposite, this generous sized, two storey, solid brick and tile home will provide endless...

HISTORIC RIVERFRONT HOME

1 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Purchase your own slice of tightly held riverfront real estate. A Beautiful Californian Bungalow retaining many ornate features. Ready to be sold unconditionally...

SOLD By Melanie Shanahan! - Beachfront Land in Wooli

142 Main Street, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $390,000

A rare opportunity to secure one of the last beachfront blocks of land in Wooli. This 425m2 block of land situated at the base of the sand dune lends itself...

SOLID INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME

168 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $335,000

The foundations of this grand home are solid, and built with quality second to none. Originally built as the National Australia Bank Manager's home in the 1920's...

Smart, tidy, master built and great shedding

24 Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $375,000

When you are looking to get on the flat and need the quality of a master built brick home, then 24 Cypress Street, Townsend provides this type of home in the...

DON&#39;T LET IT BE THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY...

6 Hampton Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 7 Auction

With an understated price expectation in a market performing brilliantly there is no doubt the vendors of this amazing property will be negotiating in no time at...

2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS AND ONE HISTORIC BUILDING IN A PRIME GRAFTON LOCALE

155-157 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

1 1 Auction

CARVE out your dream home, develop units (4 unit complex DA approved), subdivide - all is possible here with the right approvals. Known locally as the Oddfellows...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The Daily Examiner building sells after auction

Ford and Dougherty staff Martin Pearce, Hannah Carter, Renai Williams and Mackenzie Harrison on the phone at the auction of the Daily Examiner building, 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton on Saturday, June 17.

Business as usual for office staff

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!