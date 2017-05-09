Get hopping to ukelele weekend

The Grafton Ukettes get in some practice at their weekly meetup at the Criterion Theatre before this weekend's big ukelele "Uke Hop" event.

WHO knew that four little strings could bring so many people together?

The Grafton Ukettes are a group of local ukelele players 70-strong in number who meet every Monday to strum some chords and sing some songs.

This weekend, their music will bring people from all across the country, as they host a "Uke Hop” at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club this weekend, and with 140 people expected to come already, leader Madge Little says the weekend is all about fun.

"This weekend is just for amateur groups, so we want people just to come along and have fun,” she said.

"We've called it a hop because we have a 50 and 60's theme so all the music will come from that era.”

On Saturday there will be walkup performances as well as combined jam sessions, with a rock 'n roll dance in the night with the Big River Rockers, while Sunday will have a breakfast followed by more jam session, and entry is free to all.

The Grafton Ukettes gather for a group shot ahead of this weekend's Uke Hop at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club. Adam Hourigan

"It's an open door, we have an area for audience members, and everyone can come to the dance as well,” Ms Little said.

"We always say with our club, there are no good or bad players, everyone is a player and everyone comes together and it's just amazing.”

Ms Little said the ukelele was a great way for people who had often wanted to learn an instrument to get into music.

"It's such an easy instrument, there's only four strings and the chords are easy, and we also run beginner classes,” Ms Little said.

The group meets at 10am on a Monday at the Criterion Theatre and a small charge covers morning tea and the hall hire, and anyone is welcome.