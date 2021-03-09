Get in quick: Tickets on sale for Coffs’ first NRL match

The Cronulla Sharks are taking on the Gold Coast Titans at C.ex Stadium, Coffs Harbour in the region's first NRL Premiership match on May 30, 2021. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Tickets to what is sure to be one of the biggest sporting events in Coffs Harbour’s history – an NRL Premiership match – are now on sale.

League fans across the region have been waiting for years to see their favourite NRL stars go toe to toe in a top-flight match and they will finally get their chance when the Cronulla Sharks take on the Gold Coast Titans.

Tickets to the May 30 match at C.ex Stadium went on sale yesterday morning through Ticketek Australia and already there has been huge interest, with only single seats left in the inner grandstand.

A General Admission family ticket for two adults and two children will set you back $78, while an adult pays $26 and junior $18.

The huge match was announced back in September when the Deputy Premier revealed a series of NRL fixtures would be heading to regional grounds in Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Tamworth, Dubbo and Mudgee.

While the region has hosted trial matches in the past, the opportunity to showcase a premiership match at the recently revamped C.ex Stadium is a huge coup for both Coffs Harbour City Council and the North Coast region.

To buy tickets head to the Ticketek website.