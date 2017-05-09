Get in SES colours

TOMORROW, schools, shops and workplaces are being encouraged to wear orange to show their support for the NSW State Emergency Service.

But for many people like Ulmarra SES controller John Leask, every day is Wear Orange Wednesday.

"Sometimes you can go a few days without wearing the gear, but if you get a call to go out, you've got to do it in the orange” he said.

Mr Leask said that the day was a good reminder to the community of the work that is put in by volunteers in helping to protect the local community.

"(Last night) we did training on height safety systems and also special skills on tarping. It's not just a matter of laying a tarp, there are specific skills.

"We are constantly training; when there's three years or more between floods, we have to keep reviewing our skills.”

And while days of appreciation like the Wear Orange Day were great for the public profile, the most important thing Mr Leask the community could do is volunteer.

"(Volunteering) is the number one thing because even though we've got a large number of people on our books, a local of people are from outside the district,” he said.

"The more locals we can get, the quicker we can respond to an event.

"It's not all about climbing on roofs either - you can be a member who supports in catering or just manning the phones. Our oldest member was 78 and we used to talk to the people who came in.

Mr Leask said that the Ulmarra SES had a strong following in the community, and hold them in high regard.

"People see us with a form of affection, they can see the work we do and the skills we bring to the town,” he said.

"We are very much like a family team. We approach the job and each other with care and enthusiasm.”