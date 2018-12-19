Get InFocus and win money for your postcard image

EVERY pictures paints a thousand words, and this year to kick off the plunge festival, the Infocus photo competition wants you to paint a postcard of the area.

With the theme this year Clarence Valley Postcards, entries have started rolling in and people have until January 10, 2019, to upload their images of life in the Clarence Valley. There are five prizes with a total prize value of $2200.

Three prize categories are based on the type of camera used; mobile phone or tablet; digital/SLR and compact camera. There is an additional $500 prize for the image chosen to represent the plunge Arts & Culture Festival and a $200 encouragement prize for photographers younger than 25 years of age.

Winning images will be displayed in at the Grafton Regional Gallery during the plunge Arts & Culture Festival in April and gallery director Niomi Sands said it was constantly surprising to see how people interpreted the theme of a competition.

"We are looking forward to seeing the winners on display in the large scale format at the gallery during the plunge festival,” she said.

Winners will be judged by local, award winning photographers Simon Hughes, Debrah Novak and Adam Hourigan.

Mr Hourigan said the judges had seen a huge improvement in the standard of the entries over the years, and encouraged photographers to embrace the idea fully.

"What we're looking for is something that demands attention and really excites us when the image pops up,” he said.

"It doesn't have to be complicated though. Many of last year's winning images were memorable for their simple message, beautiful textures and stunning light.”

Entrants must upload their photographs via the link on the Clarence Valley Council website by January 10. www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/infocus