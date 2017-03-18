Get Insta-famous in Clarence workshops

SOCIAL MEDIA: Professional Instagrammer Lauren Bath will be sharing her wisdom in the Clarence Valley this month.

A YOUNG travel enthusiast with a keen and creative eye and close to half a million Instagram followers will be in the Clarence Valley next week to pass on some of her tips about how to get the most out of the social media platform.

Lauren Bath, who has a reputation for engaging warmly with her audience, will be in Grafton on March 24 and Yamba on March 25 to let locals know more about the strategic and marketing power of Instagram.

In 2011 Lauren found herself leaning away from a successful chef's career and towards photography.

As an early adopter of the fledgling social media platform 'Instagram', she'd gained more than 200,000 followers by early 2013.

She saw potential with such a following to leave the chef's hat behind and become Australia's first professional Instagrammer, a title she earns through her ability to monetise off her social media reach and Instagram-style photography.

Now with more than 460,000 followers on Instagram, 150 travel campaigns under her belt, and a well-stamped passport, Lauren is well-established as an 'infuencer'.

The Clarence Valley Council has invited Lauren to spend time in the area and share stunning images of the place with her legion of followers. It is an economical and effective way to showcase an area to potential visitors the world over.

Lauren will spend a week in the Clarence Valley starting March 26. But before she begins to photograph the place, she will host three special events.

If you're involved in tourism and hospitality and want to know more about the strategic and marketing power of Instagram, Lauren (in partnership with Clarence Valley Council) will host an Instagram workshop in Grafton on the evening of March 24, followed by an afternoon workshop in Yamba on Saturday, March 25. There are only 80 spots available for these rare opportunities, so booking is essential.

Lauren will also host a dusk 'Instameet' in Yamba. Anyone remotely passionate about their Instagram should not miss this opportunity to network with fellow 'grammers and learn tips from the best in the game.