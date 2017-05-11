Get into the Soundscape groove

COUNTDOWN: Soundscape organiser Sam Conderman's bushman team, pictured in 2016, is once more getting ready to host the event at the Tanamon Gallery.

A VIBRANT clash of art, music and culture will be fused together in the rolling hills of Pillar Valley this weekend as Soundscape kicks off for a second year running.

Organised by Tanamon Gallery's Sam Conderman, the unique event on Saturday will have at least 18 artists create a masterpiece, using the sounds and energy of Lismore band The Button Collective as their muse.

"This year we've sourced artists with more diversity in the crew,” Conderman said.

"I'm excited to see what comes out of that; it's always good to see the up and coming, what's around the corner.”

The winning artwork will be chosen by the band, who will acquire the image for promotional purposes, and there is also $1500 prize money on the table.

From 12-5pm spectators will be treated to entertainment from several musicians, with food available at the site.

Local artist Kerry Howland will also run children's workshops.

Most importantly, it looks as though the weather will hold out for the outdoor event; the first attempt at holding Soundscape in 2015 was washed out.

"This is third year we've planned this and it's growing, and seems to be embraced by the community everywhere we go,” Conderman said.

"Last year people actually got to see the site, and we've had a few events in between, so there's a bit of a buzz around it.”

Conderman added that the gallery, which has been an ongoing work in progress, was beginning to come into its own.

"The site's starting to settle; this year everything seems to be how it should be.”

Entry to Soundscape, at 1125 Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley, is $25 for adults, with kids under 12 free.

Proceeds will go to the Clarence Environmental Centre. For more information, visit the Tanamon Facebook page.