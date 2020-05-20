GET INVOLVED: Time to name a Clarence hero

The last Clarence winner of NSW Volunteer of the Year was Wendy Dalton, seen here collecting her award in 2018 from the then NSW Minister Responsible for Volunteering, Ray Williams.

WITH a rich history of volunteering in the Clarence Valley, will 2020 be the year a homegrown hero takes out a state award?

Nominations for the Centre for Volunteering’s 2020 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards are open and people of the Clarence are urged to get their nominations in before July 3.

The award recognises community heroes who have stood tall, especially during drought, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic — and continue to serve their community.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said the last 12 months had highlighted the pivotal role volunteers played in supporting communities when they needed it most.

“There has never been a more fitting time to recognise the enormous sacrifice our volunteers make, and no better opportunity to say thank you,” he said.

“They have been critical to our COVID-19 response across the state, providing practical assistance that’s enabled so many charities to support the most vulnerable members of our community through the pandemic.”

The last time a Clarence Valley community member won was in 2018, when Wendy Dalton took home the regional award in recognition of the hard work she had done with indigenous youth in the region in a career spanning more than 20 years.

People can nominate neighbours, colleagues, family or friends in one of seven categories including adult, young or senior volunteer of the year. There are also opportunities for team nominations. Last year, the Centre for Volunteering recognised more than 120,000 volunteers from about 450 organisations as part of the awards.

Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate said the opening of nominations coincided with the start of National Volunteer Week, and is an ideal time to recognise the more than two million people across the state giving up their time to help others.

“We want this year’s awards to be the biggest yet, and I encourage people to get online and nominate someone who has made a difference to their community,” Ms Rygate said.

“We hope to receive more nominations than ever before and have no doubt that the quality of those nominations will be as strong as ever.”

For more information or to nominate a volunteer, visit www.volunteering .com.au/awards