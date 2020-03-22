‘Get isolated’: Clarko’s impassioned plea

Clarko wants Australians to listen to experts on coronavirus. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has pleaded with Australians to take coronavirus seriously.

As news filtered through of the AFL's decision to postpone the season until May 31, Clarkson launched a passionate address after the Hawks' 28-point win over Brisbane at the MCG, urging people to take social isolation seriously.

"The whole world's hurting at the moment, we've tried our best as an industry to soldier on and try to provide some hope, but we got the call today that the powers that be think it's best we don't continue to do that," Clarkson said on Fox footy.

"We've been through plenty of crises before as a country but I'm not sure we've had to face one as significant as this as a global civilisation.

"We've seen what's going on in Italy, what went on in China, we don't want that happening in Australia if we can possibly help it."

Clarko’s Hawks took on Brisbane in front of empty MCG stands. Picture: AAP

Clarkson said he drove past a packed cafe yesterday and said Australians must abandon their "she'll be right, mate" attitude to the coronavirus threat.

"I was driving to take my dog for a walk yesterday and I went through Beaumaris and I saw a cafe and I'm not sure were actually taking social isolation as serious as we need to," Clarkson said.

"This is about the health of our fellow man and unfortunately it goes against who we are as Australians.

Clarko knocks elbows with former Brisbane Lion and TV commentator Gilbert McAdam. Picture: AAP

"We're usually 'I'll be right' and 'I just wanna hang around my mates and family' and they're beautiful gestures, but right at this point in time that's the thing that we're saying to us we need to not do.

"The best thing we can do right now is listen to those who are experts.

"We tried our best as an industry to try to forge ahead but now it's time for us to close our doors for a period of time and do what everyone else needs to do - and that's get isolated and stay safe."

