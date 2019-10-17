Get on board pink bus

Melissa Parsons and Lynelle Bowling will be at the NSW Breastscreen bus until December.

Melissa Parsons and Lynelle Bowling will be at the NSW Breastscreen bus until December. Tim Jarrett

"JUST do it.”

They are the words of long-time Breastscreen Bus client Pam Shannon, who is urging all women to get on board while it is here in Grafton.

Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness month during October, Ms Shannon spoke after she herself had a mammogram at the bus.

"Don't sit back and say 'I'll go next time'. If you see the bus there walk up and make an appointment,” she said.

"I have always come to the bus, and it has improved over the years. Now it is nothing, it is five minutes out of your life.”

Ms Shannon said for all the initial nerves, she recognised how lucky the community was to have such an important service so close to home, free of charge.

"The ladies are marvellous. I think for a lot of people they can't afford to go to the doctors or don't think to go,” she said.

"With this they ring you up every two years and you get your appointment no worries.”

Tucabia local Lynelle Bowling had been on the desk of the mobile Breastscreen bus for many years and said it was nice to talk with the women before and after their screening.

"The ladies like to see a local face and there a lot of ladies who like to have a bit of a chat and I don't mind as it makes them feel at ease and relaxed,” she said. Ms Bowling said Breastscreen NSW was really encouraging women between the ages of 50 and 74 to book an appointment, especially if they had not been before.

"Book with a friend, I have a few clients who book with a sister and they can remind each other and they always come together and it works really well.”

The NSW Breastscreen unit will be at Market Square until December and women can make appointments by calling 13 20 50 or by visiting breastscreen.nsw.gov.au