Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

WHEEL POWER: Keiran Shanley is bringing all the wheels in this multiple exposure picture with fellow Fulton Hogan employee Holly Bower and Ride2Work Day organiser Sammy Lovejoy. Adam Hourigan

THE organisers of an event next week that encourages commuters to leave the car in the garage believe it is the ideal opportunity to kickstart a healthy lifestyle and save money.

Clarence Valley Council is sponsoring Ride2Work Day on Wednesday, October 17.

The council's community projects officer, Sammy Lovejoy, said the council wanted to encourage as many people to drag the bike out of the shed, pump the tyres and head down to Memorial Park, Grafton.

There they will find other like-minded people as well as a healthy breakfast to set up their day.

Ms Lovejoy said health statistics showed two-thirds of Australians don't get enough exercise to maintain their health.

"Even in Grafton health and congestion are problems,” she said.

"Health costs are draining billions out of our economy each year. We must do more to get people out of cars and on to bikes.

"Riding to work is one of the easiest and most time-efficient ways to fit exercise into a daily routine.

"By swapping the car for a bike, you can get your recommended daily exercise without having to spend extra time or money at the gym.”

She said people who ride to work not only save time and get fit, but also save from $6000 - $15,000.

For more information, go to: https://www.bicyclenetwork.com .au/rides-and-events/ride2work/ ride2work-day/

Where: Memorial Park

When: Wednesday, October 17 from 7.30am - 830am

What: Healthy breakfast - muffins, croissants, fruit, juice and coffee van