Get out the doona, the rains are here

LAST NIGHT it was bucketing down rain Yamba and everyone was swapping the fan for a doona, but Grafton has remained relatively dry despite the predicted bas weather.

But now, the rain has hit, with a smattering of rain falling on the streets of Grafton.

Rain is not the only impacting the Clarence Valley, with strong winds along the coast of NSW.

There is a strong wind warning for the Byron and Coffs Coast for today and tomorrow with the Bureau of Meteorology showing up to 30 knots.

Tomorrow, storms are likely to hit Grafton with a 90% chance of 15-25mm of rain.

In Yamba, there is even more chance of rain at 95% chance of 20-25mm.