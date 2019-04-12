It's perfect picnic weather

THESE days finding something to entertain the kids is a cinch thanks to technology but along with those easy-to-amuse devices comes other less desirable symptoms of 21st century life - lack of outdoor activity and social engagement.

Parents can take advantage of both of these things tomorrow at Grafton's own village green, Market Square.

With The Big Picnic and Sunset Shindig set to provide free entertainment all day long, families, teens and adults have the opportunity to get together under the umbrella of the Plunge Festival and enjoy the picturesque park in all its autumn glory.

With live music, workshops, fun activities and yummy eats on offer, what more do you need than some motivation and a blanket.

The Big Picnic organiser Phil Nicholas said Market Square was a beautiful place to congregate but occasionally gets a bad wrap due to anti-social behaviour, which is why CCTV is now part of the park's infrastructure.

He believed another way to discourage bad behaviour was by organising a special social days like Saturday's picnic and Youth Week shindig to bring communities together to celebrate friendship and town camaraderie.

So leave the devices at home (bar your mobile phone camera for the Instagram opportunities) and come out and support this free event and enjoy what (I believe) is the best season in Grafton.