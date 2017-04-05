Get pumped for Hump Day

NSW Health is using Youth Week celebrations to remind young people to stay safe and look after their health by carrying a condom.

Today is Hump day, which aims to promote the importance of sexual health and STI prevention in a fun and positive way during Youth Week.

NSW Health and the Department of Family and Community Services have joined forces to offer youth workers and services across the state sexual health resources and activities to mark the day, including a number of fun competitions.

North Coast HIV and Related Programs will be supporting a range of youth and community events and activities promoting sexual health messages to young people.

North Coast HARP manager Jenny Heslop said sexual health is an essential but sometimes overlooked part of being a healthy young person.

"The rate of the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI), chlamydia, is high among young people,” Ms Heslop said.

"Youth Week provides an opportunity for people to talk openly about the importance of sexual health and where they can get confidential advice and sexual health check-ups in their local area.”

Head down to Market Square from 4-5pm to participate in the Clarence Valley Youth Week Hump Day Amazing Race where teams will race against each other to win.

To register your team for the Clarence Valley Youth Week Hump Day, message Clarence Valley Youth on Facebook, or contact 66420954.