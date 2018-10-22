Get ready for Grafton carols

THERE'LL be bells jingling, and a huge crowd singing as Rotary Grafton Midday in association with Accent Productions and the Clarence Valley Orchestra are presenting their spectacular 'Carols by Candlelight' again this year at Alumy Creek Reserve, Lawrence Road Alumy Creek.

This exciting 'free' event on Saturday December 1, has replaced the usual Carols in Market Square Grafton, however at a much bigger venue. This year our major Diamond Bell Sponsors are the Daily Examiner and the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, together with Platinum Bell Sponsors, Prime Seven and Grafton's Greater Bank and Yoohoo Mcphee Printing.

Conductor of the locally acclaimed Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus Greg Butcher, has been busy writing the musical Christmas program again, that will present a fantastic variety of entertainment for the audience. Vocalist and TV celebrity entertainer Rhonda Burchmore is the special guest artist who will performing with the orchestra this year. The Clarence River Dance Academy will also be on show again, with Santa Claus arriving early throughout the night for the kids, as well as an appearance of TV's famous Prime Possum.

Rotary Grafton Midday is fully behind the event and they know from last year's crowd numbers, it will become a great annual family Christmas experience to look forward to. A variety of food stalls will be available for refreshments, so why not put it in your diary now for a great family picnic rug event.

Gates open at the Alumy Creek Reserve at 4pm if driving, however, why not take a shuttle bus, courtesy of Busways to and from the event, with pick-ups at the usual Busways Grafton 375A & 376 routes, along with the South Grafton 374 route from 4pm.

Compered by the well-known local Des Harvey from Harvey's Jewellers, the night has said to be Grafton's answer to Carols in the Domain.

Local businesses are still invited to join other sponsors that have already given support to this guaranteed successful event, for business exposure to over 1,500+ people expected at this year's Carols.

For further sponsorship details, please contact Grafton Midday Rotarian Peter Robinson on mobile 0408 660 732. Please click 'Like' on our Facebook Page Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek for updates of the event.